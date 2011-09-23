Joe focuses on preparation, not race

With everything clinched for the Yankees but home-field advantage, their final six games will mean more to the teams they're playing.

But with three remaining against the Red Sox and three left against the Rays, Joe Girardi made it clear that his focus isn't on how his lineups might impact the race for the AL wild card.

"My first concern is making sure our guys are ready for next Friday [ALDS Game 1]. That is my concern,'' he said before Friday night's game against Boston was rained out. "We've worked very hard to get to this point. At this point, I'm going to make sure our guys are physically in good condition when we start next Friday.''

That isn't to say the plan is to sit key players the rest of the way. Securing home-field advantage is important, as is making sure players still are game-ready when the playoffs begin.

Friday night's lineup, for example, basically was Girardi's "A'' lineup against lefthanders, with Derek Jeter, Curtis Granderson, Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez in the first four spots and Jesus Montero -- likely to be the designated hitter against lefties in the postseason -- as the DH against Jon Lester. "Our guys also need to play, they need to be sharp,'' Girardi said. "Our guys are going to play, but I'm not going to abuse them because that makes no sense to me. My lineup is going to be very representative every day. I have plans. I've already staked it out where one guy or two guys get the day off, and you're going to see seven of our regulars in there.''

Friday night's game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday, the Yankees' fourth doubleheader this season. "How fitting,'' Girardi said after the Yankees' ninth postponement, most in the major leagues.

Friday night's starter, Freddy Garcia, will start Saturday afternoon. Saturday's scheduled starter, A.J. Burnett, and Ivan Nova will start in the doubleheader. Lester will start Saturday for Boston and John Lackey and Tim Wakefield will pitch Sunday.

Red Sox manager Terry Francona praised the Yankees -- and general manager Brian Cashman in particular -- for the way they handled the rainout in terms of communication before calling the game just after 7 p.m.

"Cash was terrific,'' Francona said. "He said, 'This game means more for you guys than for us.' ''

Boston, 5-16 this month, has a 21/2-game lead in the wild-card race after leading by nine games Sept. 3.

Girardi said doubleheaders are never the first choice, but at this time of year, with rosters expanded to 40 from 25, they're more manageable. "When you don't have the extra guys, it's a little tougher, which we've been through already this year,'' he said. "Very unlikely I'll play guys two games.''

Before the game was called, as rain continued to douse the field and tarp as it had since late morning, Girardi didn't sound enthused about playing Friday. Fresh in his mind was the Sept. 6 game against Baltimore, started in a downpour at 11:08 p.m. after a 4-hour, 3-minute delay and played in a steady rain.

"The one thing about our field is, it does drain pretty well,'' he said. "If it stops raining, it's not such a big deal, but if you're playing in the rain the whole game, that's when it's a real issue.''

Rain that never truly abated Friday night made sure it wasn't.

With Ken Davidoff