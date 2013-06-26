Joe Girardi is concerned about Mark Teixeira's right wrist

Mark Teixeira was examined by his doctors Tuesday as the Yankees braced themselves for the possibility he may need season-ending wrist surgery.

"I'm concerned," manager Joe Girardi said before the Yankees hosted the Rangers. "I said that before that it's tricky -- what he had was a tricky injury. I'm concerned about it."

General manager Brian Cashman said on Monday that Teixeira was still feeling pain in his right wrist about a week after a cortisone shot. The Yankees' first baseman initially injured the wrist while preparing for the World Baseball Classic in March. It was diagnosed as a partially torn tendon sheath; surgery at the time was deemed 30 percent possible.

Teixeira played in 15 games from May 31 to June 15 before shutting himself down. He hit .151 with three HRs and 12 RBIs.

Nova stays

Ivan Nova will likely get another start in the next week, Girardi said, after his successful return to the major leagues on Sunday. But with the Yankees playing 20 games in 20 days until the All-Star break beginning Tuesday night, no one will be bumped from the rotation and they might slot Nova in to give the other starters an extra day of rest.

"There is no exact plan," Girardi said.

Nova was charged with three runs in 62/3 innings in a loss to the Rays. He was more impressive than his numbers as two of the runs scored after he left the game.

Extra bases

The Yankees announced a six-year deal with the ACC to play in the Pinstripe Bowl college football game vs. a Big Ten team at Yankee Stadium beginning in 2014 . . . Mariano Rivera was "drafted" by the Harlem Globetrotters Tuesday. In 2008, Rivera visited with the Globetrotters and posed for a picture wearing one of their jerseys.