Yankees' Jose Trevino says his injured wrist is improving

TAMPA, Fla. – Jose Trevino appears to have dodged one.

For now.

The catcher, diagnosed recently with a right wrist sprain, was mostly all smiles Wednesday morning while addressing the injury, which occurred during an at-bat last Thursday in an exhibition game against the Red Sox.

“I feel really good today,” Trevino said. “I felt like I made a lot of progress the past couple days. I’m super positive about it, like I feel very confident in it.”

Trevino said he only feels the injury when he tries to swing a bat but believes he’ll be able to do that again in the next day or two. The catcher, who doesn’t think at this point the wrist will require a cortisone shot, said he’s aiming to return to game action Saturday or Sunday. That, of course, will be determined in the coming days when he attempts to swing a bat.

As for the March 30 season-opener against the Giants at the Stadium, Trevino said he feels “very confident” he’ll be ready in plenty of time for it.

The Yankees certainly hope so as their catching depth, not great entering camp, has taken a beating this spring.

Ben Rortvedt, acquired last spring from the Twins along with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the Gary Sanchez/Gio Urshela deal, is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery Feb. 21 to address an aneurysm in his left shoulder. Catching prospects Austin Wells (rib fracture) and Josh Breaux (elbow) are out for at least the next month and Kyle Higashioka, Trevino’s backup, is currently with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Severino: No worries

Luis Severino’s Grapefruit League ERA ballooned to 10.64 Wednesday after he allowed four runs, two hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings against the Phillies in what was his fourth spring start.

After start No. 3, last Friday in Lakeland when he allowed two runs and four hits over four innings, Severino said bluntly that his “slider [stunk].”

He said after Friday’s outing the slider was “better,” but on this day his “fastball command was not really good,” the primary cause of his issues.

Still, Severino’s fastball velocity is where it should be (mostly in the 95-97 mph range Wednesday) and the righthander is healthy, not a small thing given the slew of injuries he suffered from 2018-2021.

“Stuff is fine,” one NL scout said. “Physically he looks good. Don’t see any reason (for concern).”

Extra bases

Nestor Cortes, a bit behind the other starters this spring because of a hamstring injury that caused him to pull out the World Baseball Classic, threw a simulated game Monday and, the lefthander said Wednesday, he’s likely to make his spring training debut either Saturday or Sunday. Cortes is expected to break camp with the club but will start the season in the fifth starter’s slot as a way to give him additional time . . . Aaron Judge, after going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk Wednesday, is 7-for-15 with one homer, three doubles and a 1.446 OPS in eight games.