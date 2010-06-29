Lee, Mariners overpower Yanks 7-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Cliff Lee came into the Bronx and beat the New York Yankees again, pitching his third straight complete game to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory Tuesday night.

Lee (7-3) beat New York twice in last year’s World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, including Game 1 at Yankee Stadium. He also won the ballpark opener for Cleveland in April 2009.

This time, the left-hander allowed a pair of solo homers to Nick Swisher and his first walk in almost a month, but little else until the Yankees scored twice in the ninth.

Jorge Posada’s base on balls in the second was Lee’s first since walking Nick Punto on June 2 — 144 batters and five starts ago.