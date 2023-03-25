Yankees' Luis Severino sidelined with lat strain

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees suffered another starting pitching setback when manager Aaron Boone announced on Saturday that Luis Severino will miss the start of the season with a “low grade” lat strain on his right side.

Boone said Severino will not throw for 5-7 days and then will be re-evaluated. Opening Day is Thursday.

“It [stinks] for him,” Boone said. “It’s [a] very low-grade, subtle thing, but enough to make him a no-throw and where he's not going to be able to make his first start.”

Boone said Severino will “most likely” start the season on the injured list, where he would join starters Frankie Montas and Carlos Rodon.

Montas (shoulder surgery) is out until perhaps late in the season. Rodon (forearm strain) just started throwing and is expected back in late April or early May. The Yankees have also been cautious with Nestor Cortes, who has made two spring training starts after he suffered a hamstring strain.

At the moment, the Yankees’ first week rotation will be Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, Domingo German and Cortes, in that order.

Boone said the Yankees are still working through the identity of the fifth starter. The manager mentioned righthander Jhony Brito, a 24-year-old who has yet to make his big-league debut.

Other possibilities who are on the 40-man roster include righthanders Deivi Garcia, Randy Vasquez and Yoendrys Gomez. Only Garcia has major-league experience.

Severino was hoping for an injury-free year after he was limited to 19 starts in 2022 — which was his highest total since 2018. Last season, Severino went 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

Severino went on the IL last season with what was described as a low-grade lat strain on July 14. He didn't make another start until Sept. 21.

Severino has a 9.00 ERA this spring but was effective in his last outing, striking out nine in four innings. The next day he felt something on his right side, and now he’s shut down and the Yankees are scrambling.