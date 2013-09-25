Mariano Rivera bobblehead dolls: Better late than never

Transportation problems prevented the distribution of promised Mariano Rivera bobblehead dolls to the first 18,000 fans at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night.

In a call to the proverbial bullpen, the team announced that vouchers were being issued. A public address announcement in the bottom of the third inning said the dolls could be picked up.

Meanwhile, grounds crew members continued to wear No. 42 T-shirts, honoring the retiring Rivera. And Rivera's teammates again wore "Mariano Rivera Final Season" patches on their sleeves, and will do so the rest of the way.

Cano up, Ichiro down

Joe Girardi's regular pregame chat, mostly a valedictory on CC Sabathia's disappointing season, included responses regarding two other central characters' for 2013.

On Robinson Cano, the ad hoc big gun in the lineup: "He's walked more this year than he ever has before" -- a team-leading 64 times. "There are two schools of thought there," Girardi said. "They pitched around him and he should walk more. But the other thing is that, knowing what we needed him to do, he might've become more aggressive and gone out of his zone more. I didn't see that."

On Ichiro Suzuki who, at 39, is 59 points below his career average and whose fielding has been shaky recently: "He's played really well at times," Girardi said. "It's another player that has some age and he was able to answer the bell every day, go out and stay healthy for us, which I thought was really important."

Extra bases

Girardi filled in the TBA on his starting pitchers for Wednesday night and Thursday night -- Phil Hughes followed by Ivan Nova.