Mark Teixeira not feeling any better

Mark Teixeira said he met with the Braves' team doctor for "20 minutes" before Friday night's game and that no more tests on the bone bruise in his lower right leg were deemed necessary.

"He just said I have a lot of inflammation surrounding the bone and that's what's causing all the pain in my soft tissue," said Teixeira, who added that he won't try to run in the coming days to give the leg a true rest.

"I didn't know what was going on. I was probably too aggressive with it early on and that's what caused the inflammation to not go away. It's serious pain. I know the difference between being sore and having serious pain. When I try to run, it's serious pain. That's what worried me."

Earlier, Teixeira didn't even pretend to sound optimistic. "It's not where it needs to be," he said. Most concerning? "Running's still a big struggle," he said. "I can't run. It's as simple as that."

Teixeira, who suffered the bone bruise Aug. 17, has had an X-ray, CT scan and MRI on the leg, tests that showed the bruise and no break. "It's just not getting any better," he said.

When he was first evaluated, doctors told him the maximum time he'd be out would be a week. Teixeira returned Aug. 25 but appeared to be running at about 50 percent. He pinch hit a day later and hasn't played since.

Teixeira, who has a .118/.189/.206 slash line with one homer and two RBIs in his last 10 games, still leads the Yankees with 31 homers and 79 RBIs. With their offense in a tailspin of late, they can't afford to be without him much longer.

"Mark Teixeira for me is the MVP of the American League," Alex Rodriguez said. "We miss him on both sides of the ball. He hits from both sides of the plate and he's a Gold Glove first baseman. He's a presence. Obviously, we don't want to lose him for any particular amount of time."

A-Rod off

With the designated hitter not being used in the National League park, Alex Rodriguez -- who has a .138/.250/.250 slash line in 22 games in August -- mostly will be relegated to pinch-hitting duties this weekend.

"Long term, I'm very bullish on the Yankees, I'm bullish on what I can do," he said Friday. "I feel like I have a good September in me."