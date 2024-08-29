SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Three takeaways from the Yankees-Nationals series

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, tags...

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, tags out Washington Nationals' Joey Gallo in a rundown between third base and home during the eighth inning on Wednesday. Credit: AP/John McDonnell

By Anthony Rieberanthony.rieber@newsday.comAnthonyRieber

1. Anthony Rizzo can’t get back fast enough

Aaron Boone’s loyalty to DJ LeMahieu is a weakness for the Yankees skipper, who on Wednesday referred to LeMahieu’s “track record” as a reason to keep putting him in the lineup. Yes, LeMahieu is a two-time batting champ, but he has looked done the entire season. His OPS is .525. That’s at the level of pitchers when pitchers used to bat. Rizzo wasn’t playing at an All-Star level when he got hurt, but at least he offers the possibility of power and production. And can save Boone from himself.

2. Jazz it up at third

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has tried admirably in his first exposure to third base, but every ball hit to him has a chance to become an error. You have to excuse the five errors he committed in a three-game span starting Sunday because he also has hit nine home runs in 20 games as a Yankee. But when Rizzo returns — possibly as soon as Friday — Boone has to replace Chisholm for defense with LeMahieu in the late innings of close games. Success in the stretch run and postseason could depend on a simple grounder to third.

3. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are mortal

The nearly 100,000 fans who ventured to Nationals Park this week to see Judge and welcome back Soto to D.C. did not get to see a home run from Judge or a single hit from Soto. Judge went 3-for-9 with four walks and Soto went 0-for-12 with a walk. Judge is stuck on 51 homers, which puts him on pace to finish with 61.6. Round up or down if you like, but Judge is less likely to break his own 2022 AL home run record of 62 than he was at the start of the week.

Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

