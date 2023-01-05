Omar Minaya joins Yankees as senior adviser

The Yankees on Thursday hired former Mets general manager Omar Minaya as a senior adviser to baseball operations.

Minaya, 64, becomes the second high-profile front-office addition general manager Brian Cashman has made in the last three days. On Tuesday, Cashman hired former Giants general manager Brian Sabean, a three-time World Series winner, as an adviser.

Minaya was the Mets’ general manager from 2004-2010. Over the last six years, he worked for the Mets as a special assistant to the GM (2017-20) and then a Mets ambassador. He also worked in 2022 as an amateur scouting consultant for Major League Baseball.