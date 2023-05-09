Yankees place Oswald Peraza on IL with right ankle sprain

One player back from the injured list, one added to it.

So it goes for the Yankees, who brought Aaron Judge back from the IL Tuesday afternoon but put rookie infielder Oswald Peraza on it with a right ankle sprain.

“He’s actually been doing well the last few days, just getting over that final hump (of going) kind of side-to-side, going to make a play in the hole, there’s still that hesitancy and residual feeling of it,” Aaron Boone said before Tuesday night’s game against the A’s.

Peraza came out of last Wednesday night’s game against the Guardians after suffering the injury going to second base in the ninth inning. Peraza gradually increased his pregame workload over the weekend in St. Petersburg against the Rays and Boone said the 22-year-old appears OK to do everything except field.

“He’s been hitting, running great, he actually looks good taking ground balls and everything but he’s still got that apprehension (moving) so we’ve been a little reluctant to go to him because of not wanting to put him in the field,” Boone said. “This just gives him a few extra days to try to really knock this out and (he) could potentially even start a rehab assignment at some point within the next several days.”

Peraza, beaten out for the starting job at short in the spring by Anthony Volpe, is hitting .188 (6-for-32) with a .535 OPS in 12 games.

Weissert up

The Yankees optioned lefthander Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday night’s 7-2 victory over the A’s – Ramirez threw two scoreless innings – and brought up Bay Shore’s Greg Weissert Tuesday as the corresponding roster move. The righthander had a 2.08 ERA in eight games with Scranton.

Severino rehab ready

Boone said Luis Severino, who started the season on the IL with a right lat strain, would begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Scranton. Severino said over the weekend he hoped to be activated after just “a couple” of rehab outings, but the righthander is likely to get at least three appearances in the minors, and perhaps four.