Yankees past and present will be well-represented at 'Pinstripe Pride' autograph signing in New Jersey

Last Saturday, the Mets held their first official fanfest since 2020 with Amazin’ Day at Citi Field. Ten thousand fans showed up to mingle with their baseball heroes.

This weekend, it’s Yankees fans’ turn.

Unofficially.

More than 50 Yankees players past and present, and Yankees- and baseball-adjacent celebrities, will be on hand for an autograph-signing event from Friday night to Sunday at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sign of the times Sample autograph fees for some of the Yankees-related stars who will be appearing at the Pinstripe Pride 2025 signings event at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey (prices can vary depending on what items you want signed or if you want a photo with the person): Current Yankees players / management Jasson Dominguez $160 Brian Cashman $100 Devin Williams $100 Aaron Boone $80 Oswaldo Cabrera $80 Andrew Velazquez* $20 Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera $300 CC Sabathia $200 Reggie Jackson $180 Dave Winfield $110 Tim Raines $75 Wade Boggs $70 Jim Kaat $50 Goose Gossage $40 Broadcasters David Cone $70 Joe Girardi, Michael Kay, John Sterling, Suzyn Waldman $60 Others at $100 or more Roger Clemens $150 Don Mattingly $130 Tommy John $125 Tino Martinez $100 Nick Swisher $100 Bernie Williams $100 Others at $25 or less Rick Cerone $25 Cecil Fielder $25 Dwight Gooden $15 Ruben Sierra $15 Free Chuck Knoblauch, Jim Leyritz, Todd Zeile *Velazquez’s fee will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Source: Halloffamesignings.com

It’s the third year of “Pinstripe Pride,” which is not affiliated with the Yankees but will include autograph-signers such as general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, current Yankees Oswaldo Cabrera, Jasson Dominguez, Devin Williams and Andrew Velazquez, new Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, and fan favorites such as Tino Martinez, Don Mattingly, Hideki Matsui and Bernie Williams. That’s but a few who are expected to attend and sign (most for a fee ranging from $15 to $300) on one of the days of the event.

Also scheduled to attend: Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. The scheduled Saturday appearance will be Rivera’s first since allegations surfaced last week in a lawsuit filed in Westchester that accused Rivera and his wife, Clara, of failing to protect a young girl who was sexually abused by an older child during a summer camp trip sponsored by their church. The Riveras, through their lawyer, have denied the allegations.

“Every year it’s been getting bigger and better,” said organizer Matt Pian of Hall of Fame Signings. “Every year we’ve had more autograph guests and some of the biggest names in Yankees history. Really, anyone you can think of is there.”

The biggest day is expected to be Saturday, when Rivera, Cashman, Boone, Dominguez, Sabathia and Devin Williams will headline a roster that also includes Roger Clemens and David Cone.

“[Cashman] is considered a very, very big get for us,” Pian said. “This is the first time for Pinstripe Pride for CC and Roger Clemens. CC, obviously, because it’s his induction year. A New York legend. He’s a huge name considering this is his first public appearance as a Hall of Famer.”

Matsui is Friday night’s biggest Yankees star. He will appear along with Chuck Knoblauch and the cast of the baseball movie “The Sandlot.”

Sunday’s signers include Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Dave Winfield, plus Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry.

Tickets for the event cost $20 per day or $50 for all three days. That gets you through the door: To snag a photo with or an autograph from the vast majority of the signers requires an additional fee, which can vary depending on what items you want signed or if you want a photo with the person.

Some sample autograph fees: $300 for Rivera, $250 for former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez, $200 for Sabathia, $180 for Jackson, $160 for Dominguez, $150 for director Spike Lee, $100 for Cashman, $80 for Boone, $75 for Strawberry and $15 for Gooden.

Three former Yankees (one each day) are not charging a fee: Knoblauch, Todd Zeile and Jim Leyritz.

“It’s worth it, to me,” said Yankees fan Maria Gamerota, who will be attending for the third straight year. “Being a woman and loving baseball and the Yankees, it’s just a huge thing for me.”

As a Pinstripe Pride veteran, Gamerota has a strategy to try and get on a line that doesn’t time out before the signer has to leave. But she admits it’s always a challenge.

“I’m going to go for Nick Swisher,” said Gamerota, 38, a Mount Vernon resident. “He’s just so much fun and I love his energy. And I’m going to try to do the legendary Bernie Williams. That’s going to be interesting. It’s Bernie. He’s in demand.”

Ary Rosenbaum of Oceanside is attending on Sunday with his 19-year-old son Jason.

But here’s a wrinkle: father and son are Mets fans. They went to Amazin’ Day, the highlight of which was Jason getting a photo with Francisco Lindor.

“I’m not a Yankees fan,” said Rosenbaum, 52. “I’m actually a Mets fan and this is the third year I’m going [to Pinstripe Pride]. My son is a huge fan of meeting players and all that stuff. We go to a lot of shows. This is always well-run and the lineup is just amazing.”

Pian said he expects about 3,000 fans to attend during the three days.

“We have people coming from Japan with Hideki being there on Friday,” Pian said. “We have people flying in from the United Kingdom. And then countless states.”

The Yankees last held an official team-sanctioned fanfest in 1997.

It did not go well.

According to a New York Times story from the event, which was held after the Yankees’ 1996 World Series championship at the New York Coliseum in Manhattan, some of the 4,000 fans in attendance were upset when Derek Jeter’s autograph line closed early because of overwhelming demand.

The only other autograph-signers from the team were Paul O’Neill and Joe Girardi, the latter of whom left an hour earlier than scheduled, according to the Times story.

“I couldn’t even get on Jeter’s line,” one fan told the Times. “I won’t be coming back.”