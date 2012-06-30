Robinson Cano hits 11 homers in June

Robinson Cano said that in terms of his approach, he did "nothing different" in June than he did the previous two months.

But, he allowed, his April and May were disappointing. "It was tough," he said. "But I always say it's a long season. You have to keep working hard and stay positive."

Cano entered June with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 50 games and left it -- after hitting his eighth homer in his last 13 games Saturday -- with 19 home runs and 44 RBIs in 77 games.

Probably not coincidentally, the Yankees went 20-7 in June (obviously a resurgent rotation also had something to do with that).

"I think he's a big part of it," Joe Girardi said. "He's had some really big hits for us this month and been a real force in the middle of our lineup. He's really started to swing the bat and it changes us for sure."

Most significant to Cano isn't the 19-44; it's the 20-7.

"It feels good. That's what you want," said Cano, who is hitting .367 with 14 RBIs in the last 13 games. "You want to hit your homers and your RBI, but what you want is your team to win games."

Phelps to start

The Adam Warren experiment lasted one start.

Girardi announced before Saturday's game that another rookie, David Phelps, called up from Triple-A Scranton on Friday, will start Wednesday afternoon's game in St. Petersburg against the Rays.

Warren, who allowed six runs and eight hits in 21/3 innings Friday night, was sent back to Triple-A Saturday morning and righthander D.J. Mitchell was recalled.

"We're just in a tough spot with some of the injuries we've had and the ways we've had to use our pitching," Girardi said of demoting Warren after one start. "But as we told him, go continue to improve your stuff. You got that first one out of the way. A lot of times with that first start, it's a mixed bag. There's not necessarily a determination by that first start how your career's going to go."

Wade's struggles

Cory Wade's difficulties continued Friday as he allowed six runs and seven hits in 21/3 innings, ballooning his ERA to 5.79. Wade, who threw 58 pitches, won't be available until Monday at the earliest.

"Guys have been through this and this isn't Cory's first time around the block," Girardi said. "He's been through a lot of good times in his career, he's been through some tough times. He'll recover."