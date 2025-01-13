Yankees and Mets are out of the running for Roki Sasaki

It looks as if Roki Sasaki is not coming to New York.

Sasaki, the star Japanese righthander, has informed the Yankees that he will not be signing with them, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The Mets, who along with the Yankees are known to have met with Sasaki, have also been told they are out, according to the New York Post.

The Sasaki saga is scheduled to end as soon as Wednesday, when he is first eligible to sign under MLB rules for international free agents. The Dodgers and Padres are considered the favorites to land Sasaki, who is believed to have also met or at least spoken with the Giants, Rangers, Cubs, Mariners and Blue Jays.

Money is not an issue in the Sasaki sweepstakes. Since he agreed to be posted before turning 25, Sasaki can only receive a contract of about $5 million to $8 million.

Under MLB’s system, Sasaki is considered an international amateur even though he has played four seasons for Chiba Lotte in the top Japanese professional league, going 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings.

Had Sasaki waited until he turned 25 to come to America, he would have been a complete free agent. That was the system that allowed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign a $325-million contract with the Dodgers last offseason.

So the clubs had to make pitches to the pitcher that transcended money.

At the Dec. 18 news conference to introduce free-agent signing Max Fried, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said of Sasaki: “He’s obviously a tremendous talent. No doubt about it, he has a chance to be one of the world’s great pitchers. It’d be nice to have Yankee Stadium be his home, but the decision will be up to him. All we can do is share everything and anything about ourselves and what we provide.”

The Yankees are six-deep in the starting rotation and are trying to find a taker for odd man out Marcus Stroman and his contract. To date, they have not had any luck.

While Sasaki might have been a luxury for the Yankees, the Mets still may need to add a top starter to join Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes in a rotation that shows promise but also has some question marks.

Mets general manager David Stearns, at the general manager meetings on Dec. 10, said of Sasaki: “What I can comment on is he’s a really talented pitcher. Whoever gets him is going to have a very talented young pitcher going forward. We’re certainly going to give it our best shot.”