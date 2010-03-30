Teixeira's elbow sore, but no swelling

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Yankees received more good news regarding Mark Teixeira, who left Monday night's game after getting hit with a pitch on his right elbow. "There was no swelling," Joe Girardi said after the Yankees' 9-6 loss to the Braves. "He's sore where he got hit but no swelling."

Girardi did not see Teixeira Tuesday morning as he was on his way to Kissimmee but he was in touch with the first baseman via text message.

Teixeira came to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for treatment Tuesday morning and told The Associated Press his elbow felt better than it did the night before. He repeated what he said Monday - that he was likely to miss today's game and that returning Thursday was a "pretty safe" plan.

Aceves' back improves

Before yesterday's game Girardi didn't rule out a trip to the DL for Alfredo Aceves, who is battling a lower back problem, but said he was still confident the Yankees would be able to get him in a game this week and that wouldn't be necessary.

"I think it [his back] will calm down," Girardi said. "It calmed down a lot from Sunday to Monday."After the game Girardi said he was told Aceves' back was "better."

No swinging for CC

CC Sabathia batted ninth against the Braves and was absolutely forbidden by Girardi to swing the bat. "Oh, it sucked," laughed Sabathia, who struck out twice, looking at three straight pitches each time.

Extra bases

Robinson Cano, who hit a three-run homer Monday night against the Orioles, had two hits against the Braves to raise his spring average to .354 . . . Before the game Cano chatted with one of his best friends, Melky Cabrera, who started in right and led off for the Braves.