Tommy Kahnle suffers setback after starting throwing program

TAMPA, Fla. — Tommy Kahnle, who was initially expected to be back by mid-April after starting the season on the IL with biceps tendinitis, appears he’ll be out a bit longer than that.

The righthander started his throwing program on Thursday, but had his latest session on Saturday cut short.

“Haven’t felt that good,” Kahnle said early Sunday morning. “Not sure what the next steps are. I know we’re regrouping today and figuring out where we’re going from there.”

Kahnle dealt with the same ailment in 2014 with the Rockies, and in 2018 during his first stint with the Yankees.

“It’s the same spot, and it just hasn’t cleared up,” said Kahnle, who could get an injection in the coming days. “I’m just going to bide time, and I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

The injuries to Kahnle and fellow reliever Lou Trivino, who will start the season on the IL with a right elbow ligament strain, and isn’t expected back until May, likely opens the door for Jimmy Cordero and Bay Shore’s Greg Weissert to make the Opening Day roster.

Cordero struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday against the Orioles. He has allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings this spring. Weissert, who made his major-league debut last season, has allowed two runs in five innings.

Righthander Albert Abreu, out of options and therefore likely to make the bullpen out of camp, struck out one in a scoreless sixth Sunday. He has given up just one run in eight innings.

Cole building up

Gerrit Cole, who entered Sunday with a 3.45 ERA in four previous spring starts, allowed four runs and six hits over five innings against the Orioles.

The righthander threw 81 pitches, struck out seven and walked one. He took a 1-0 lead into the fifth before allowing four runs, three of them coming on a home run by Anthony Bemboom.

“Worst inning of the spring,” Cole said.