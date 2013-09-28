Will Mariano Rivera play centerfield this weekend ... or even pitch? Maybe

Will Mariano Rivera play centerfield this weekend for the Yankees?

Manager Joe Girardi said before last night's series opener against the Astros at Minute Maid Park that it still is possible that the Yankees' retiring closer can fulfill a longtime dream of playing in the outfield in a major-league game.

"I'll talk to him every day to see what he wants to do,'' Girardi said. "I know he's talked about playing some centerfield, but I know he has some concern about his [knee] running out there. So that's really up to him. If he wants to do it, he can do it. I'm OK with it.''

It was not even clear if Rivera will pitch this weekend. After Thursday night's emotional send-off at Yankee Stadium and with the Yankees out of the playoff race, Girardi said he will take it day-by-day.

"I have to talk to Mo,'' he said. "See what he wants to do.''