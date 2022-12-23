Yankees reportedly agree to terms with utilityman Wilmer Difo
The Yankees, who would seem to have an abundance of infield candidates, on Friday reportedly agreed to terms with utilityman Wilmer Difo on a contract that would pay him $1.2 million if he makes the club.
Difo, 30, is a middle infielder best known for his six seasons with the Washington Nationals (2015-20). The switch hitter appeared in 116 games for the Pirates in 2021 and three for Arizona in 2022 after spending most of the season at Triple-A. He is a career .250 hitter.
The Yankees currently have many middle infielders on their roster, including veterans Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and youngsters Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. Top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe also is expected to get a look in spring training. So Difo’s path to a roster spot may have to include other moves to come or injuries.
Difo’s deal was first reported by FanSided.com.