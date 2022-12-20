Aaron Boone rarin' to go after Yankees' busy offseason

The first part of the job is, if not complete, then so far along that the finishing touches are in the process of being made.

The next task is to figure out how the pieces fit.

And to hear him speak, Aaron Boone is more than ready to get to work.

“With the people we have on the roster we can certainly get it done.,” Boone said Tuesday. The Yankees manager was in town to give holiday gifts and groceries to residents of the Bronx with Food Bank for NYC and officers of the 44th Precinct, as well as the small matter of the news conference Wednesday morning at Yankee Stadium to reintroduce newly re-signed Aaron Judge The Yankees formally announced the 2022 American League MVP had agreed to the nine-year, $360 million deal while Boone was speaking with reporters.

Judge’s deal is the centerpiece of a spree that, according to sportrac.com, has seen the Yankees spend $583.6 million in player salary. Along with Judge, the Yankees signed left-handed starter Carlos Rodon (six-years, $162 million), and re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo (two years, $40 million) and reliever Tommy Kahnle (two years, $11.5 million).

“We’re in a pretty good spot with who we have right now and the talent we have,” Boone said. “I know they’re over there right now exploring more possibilities and options. I wouldn’t be surprised if something still happens between now and spring training. But . . . I feel like the work that ownership and the front office [did] put us in a pretty good spot.”

But, as he acknowledged, leftfield is still a question after Andrew Benintendi recently signed a five-year, $75 million pact with the Chicago White Sox and Matt Carpenter agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

When asked if he was comfortable going into spring training with Oswaldo Cabrera or Aaron Hicks competing for the everyday job, Boone didn’t exactly dismiss the concept .

“We’re a long way between now and then,” Boone said. “Aaron is coming off the knee injury. He’s doing well. Mike Schuk, our trainer, was actually out in Arizona last week to check his progress in person. He’s doing well, which is encouraging.

“…Obviously Oswaldo did a great job out there defensively but also I think showed signs [of] what he can do with the bat, so we’ll see. It’ll be a competitive environment and that’s the way I like it.”