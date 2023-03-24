Aaron Judge's tests: Incomplete grade on his burger, A-plus for leftfield 

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this week, the Yankees introduced a new menu item for Yankee Stadium: The “99 Burger,” which is in honor of Aaron Judge and will be limited to 99 burgers per game.

Judge would like to get his hands on one — or more — of them.

“We’ll see if I can get a couple,” Judge told Newsday on Friday. “There’s only 99 burgers.”

Yes, you read it here first: The Yankees' captain has not yet tried the burger that was created in his honor.

The 99 Burger features two smashed 4-oz beef patties, "new school quality american cheese," secret sauce and onions on a brioche bun. Credit: New York Yankees

“They must know what I like,” he said. “It’s something I will definitely take a couple bites of. It looks good. I wish I would have gotten a little taste test before they put it out there.”

Judge did get a different kind of test on Friday. He started in leftfield and handled many different chances: balls hit to his left, balls hit to his right and a ball off the fence that he corralled to throw out a runner at second base in the third inning.

Said manager Aaron Boone: “It was good. Those are classic tester leftfield balls — the little slicer over towards the line, the slicer back in the gap. Obviously, a great throw. Good to see him have some balls kind of unique to leftfield.”

Extra bases

Albert Abreu, who had given up one run in eight spring training innings, allowed five runs, including a go-ahead three-run home run by Edouard Julien, in the ninth as the Twins beat the Yankees, 6-4, at Steinbrenner Field . . . Righthander Jimmy Cordero, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, is “in a good spot” to make the team, Boone said . . . Gerrit Cole allowed one run and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings in his final tuneup before the March 30 season opener.