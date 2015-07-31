Yankees acquire Dustin Ackley from Seattle Mariners for two minor-leaguers

The Yankees' first move before the trade deadline didn't quite create headlines comparable to the ones made by the AL East rivals Blue Jays.

The Yankees announced late Thursday afternoon that they had acquired utilityman Dustin Ackley from the Mariners in exchange for minor-leaguers Ramon Flores and Jose Ramirez, hardly a move that matches Toronto's recent deals for Troy Tulowitzki and David Price.

But as more than one person in the organization pointed out, a lot still can happen before Friday's 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline. Indeed, even with their reluctance to give up top prospects such as Luis Severino, Aaron Judge and Greg Bird, few in baseball think the Yankees are done.

For now, they have Ackley. "You have a guy you can put at five different spots," Joe Girardi said. "That's pretty good."

Ackley, 27, primarily a second baseman for the Mariners before they signed free agent Robinson Cano before the 2014 season, entered Thursday with a .215/.270/.366 slash line, six homers and 19 RBIs in 85 games. The majority of those games (63) were in leftfield. In addition to second base, Ackley can play centerfield, rightfield and first base.

"In the last few years, he's played mostly outfield, he's played left, center and right, so we can move him all over," Girardi said. "He has not played much second, one game this year, so obviously he would have to work there before we'd feel comfortable putting him there."

A corresponding roster move won't come until Friday, but Garrett Jones, Stephen Drew and Brendan Ryan appear to be the most vulnerable to be jettisoned when Ackley joins the team.

The lefthanded-hitting Ackley, who is expected to join the Yankees on Friday in Chicago, was the second overall pick in the 2009 draft but hasn't lived up to that status.

The Yankees believe Ackley can be reborn playing at Yankee Stadium, with its short rightfield porch, and being away from the pitcher-friendly Safeco Field in Seattle.

One opposing team talent evaluator called Ackley "a good project" for the Yankees, adding "he can run" and should "play refreshed leaving [Safeco].''

But another opposing team scout thought the deal was a steal for the Mariners. "I can't believe the Yankees gave them two players for him [Ackley],'' he said.

Flores, a 23-year-old outfielder, and Ramirez, a 25-year-old righthanded pitcher whom the Yankees thought of as one of their top pitching prospects in spring training of 2013 before a series of oblique injuries sidelined him, have spent the majority of this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Flores had a .219/.219/.250 slash line in 12 games with the Yankees this season. Ramirez posted a 7.62 ERA in 11 games during the last two seasons with the Yankees.