Yankees agree to terms with former Met Ike Davis, source says

Desperate for first-base help, the Yankees have agreed to terms with former Mets slugger Ike Davis, an MLB source said. The deal could be announced Monday.

Davis, 29, has been released from his minor-league contract with Texas, and the Yankees on Sunday cleared a roster spot by optioning relief pitcher Chad Green after he threw a scoreless ninth inning in their 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

Manager Joe Girardi acknowledged that general manager Brian Cashman is working on a deal. “I can’t confirm anything yet,” Girardi said. “Obviously, we want to add a position player as we move forward here just because we’re going into a National League city [Denver]. But I know he’s working on things.”

Regular first baseman Mark Teixeira is on the disabled list with torn cartilage in his right knee and backup Chris Parmalee is on the DL with a right hamstring strain. Greg Bird and Dustin Ackley are out for the year with shoulder injuries. Rob Refsnyder, who was playing second base, made his major-league debut at first base on June 4 and has held down the position the past nine games.

“Ike’s had a lot of success there, so it makes sense,” Refsnyder said of the potential acquisition. “I know the Yankees have been interested in Ike for a little bit now. It will help us win games and hold the bridge until Tex comes back.”

Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran, who was teammates with Davis on the Mets, welcomed the news. “Ike Davis is a great guy,” Beltran said. “He’s a guy who knows how to play first base and also has power . . . Having a lefty bat off the bench is important.

“Refsnyder has done a real good job, but it’s very difficult to call a guy and say, ‘Now you’re my first baseman and you have to go out there and try to be a great first baseman.’ I know he’s trying the best he can and doing a good job and he’s swinging the bat well, but having a guy who has the knowledge how to play that position helps.”

Davis father, Ron, was a standout relief pitcher for the Yankees from 1978-81, setting up Goose Gossage.