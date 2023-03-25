Anthony Volpe falls homer short of hitting for the cycle

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Anthony Volpe has done just about everything this spring training.

Here are two things he hasn’t done: Hit for the cycle. And finally get told he is making the Opening Day roster.

Volpe almost did the former on Saturday when he hit a triple, double and single in his first three at-bats in the Yankees’ 8-3 victory over the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark.

Volpe grounded out to third in his final at-bat, leaving him a home run short of the cycle, something he said he has never done at any level.

Finding out he’s going to be the Yankees’ Opening Day shortstop? That hasn’t happened either.

But the dazzling way Volpe is finishing his first big-league spring training, it’s beginning to feel as inevitable as Gerrit Cole throwing the first pitch on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

What more must Volpe do to show the Yankees he’s ready? In going 3-for-4, the 21-year-old raised his batting average to .314 and his OPS to 1.064. He has 16 hits in 51 at-bats, and 10 of the hits have been for extra bases. He has five stolen bases in five attempts and has not made an error.

“Another good day for him,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Volpe will get a scheduled day off on Sunday after playing three in a row. Could that be when the Yankees announce their pick for Opening Day shortstop?

“We’ll see,” Boone said.

Shortstop candidate Oswald Peraza, who had Saturday off, is batting .205. He also has not made an error.

“We're talking about two young men with bright futures,” Boone said when asked what else he needs to see from the two infielders. “You're always making your case. That case never gets stopped. We're looking at two really talented players and try not to get too caught up — as much as performance matters, also it's about getting two important players ready for another important season and try not to lose sight of that.”

Is Volpe anxiously awaiting the word on if his important season will begin in the Bronx or with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre?

“I guess when you put it like that, it makes you think about it more,” he said. “But I just think my whole mindset this whole camp has just been take everything day-by-day and whatever happens happens. So really, the day on the calendar doesn’t change any of that.”

Extra bases

Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres and prospect Andres Chaparro homered for the Yankees. Donaldson hit a two-out, two-run shot and Chaparro a two-out solo blast off Aaron Nola and Torres added a three-run shot off Michael Plassmeyer. It was Donaldson’s fourth. “I feel like as we get ready to head into the season, he’s right where he needs to be,” Boone said.