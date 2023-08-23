Yankees' skid hits 9 in a row, but at least Carlos Rodon looks better in his return from injured list

It wasn’t quite domination, but Carlos Rodon’s outing Tuesday could be considered a sign of progress — which is more than could be said for the Yankees as a whole.

Rodon was serviceable but hittable in his return from the 15-day injured list, but the Yankees managed just two hits against the Nationals, as they fell, 2-1 at Yankee Stadium for their ninth straight loss; it’s their longest losing streak since 1982. They also haven’t had a lead in 61 innings — dating back to the second inning in a loss against Atlanta on Monday.

The deciding blow came in the eighth, when CJ Abrams drove Tommy Kahnle’s first-pitch changeup off the second deck in right to break a tie at 1. Meanwhile, both of the Yankees’ hits came from Ben Rortvedt, who entered the day batting .095.

The feeble hitting, which came against the second-worst pitching staff in the National League, negated the Nationals' baserunning, which killed potential rallies in both the fourth and fifth. It also prompted a “Fire Cashman” chant in the ninth inning, referring to the Yankees general manager.

Rodon, pitching for the first time since Aug. 6 due to a left hamstring strain, allowed just one run on six hits with no walks and one strikeout over six innings and just 68 pitches, and benefitted from the Nationals making three outs on the basepaths.

The Nationals' only run against Rodon came in the third, when No. 9 hitter Carter Keiboom golfed a solo home run to left. Rortvedt, though, answered in the bottom of the inning — hitting his second homer of the year to tie the game.

Rodon also gave up two well-struck singles in the fourth — both sandwiched between a catcher’s interference — but came out unscathed after the Nationals decided to test out the Yankees’ outfielders.

Keibert Ruiz was thrown out by Aaron Judge to lead off the inning trying to stretch a single into a double and then, with a runner on first and two outs, Ildemaro Vargas hit a long single to left; Everson Pereira got the throw in quickly to short, and Anthony Volpe gunned down Vargas at second in a heads-up play.

The Nationals made their third out on the basepaths in the fifth, when Alex Call led off with a single that was trapped by a diving Harrison Bader. Call stutter-stepped and then broke for second, giving Bader just enough time to get the ball in for the tag.

On the other side of things, the Yankees managed just one hit against Nationals starter Josiah Gray, who also walked five and struck out four.

Rodon, who didn’t pitch until July 7 due to a right forearm strain and a subsequent back injury, made just six starts before landing on the IL again — an inauspicious start to his Yankees tenure that saw him go 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA before this latest effort.

Rizzo progressing. Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome) was in the outfield doing agility drills Tuesday, and is ramping up baseball activities, Aaron Boone said. He’ll be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Personnel news. To make room for Pereira and Oswald Peraza, the Yankees designated outfielder Greg Allen for assignment and placed Billy McKinney on the 10-day IL with back spasms, retroactive to Aug. 21.











