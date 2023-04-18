Yankees' Carlos Rodon still having back issues

Carlos Rodon hasn’t thrown a pitch that counts for the Yankees yet and it doesn’t look as if he’s going to anytime soon.

Rodon, the lefthander the Yankees signed to a six-year, $162-million contract in the offseason, is still having back issues as he attempts to ramp up from a left forearm strain that came up in spring training.

“His back is barking on him a little bit still,” manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday. “So we’re kind of seeing what’s going on there.”

Boone said he thinks Rodon, who first felt the back issue last week, will be undergoing tests. In a look-on-the-bright-side moment, Boone said Rodon’s original forearm strain — which he called an “elbow” — is healed.

“I think it’s frustrating for him, certainly,” Boone said. “Again, elbow’s good. I don’t think this is any big deal other than a nuisance that’s slowing him a little bit. We know he’s going to be worth the wait. We just want to make sure he’s good to go when that time comes.”

In other injury news, Boone confirmed that Giancarlo Stanton’s Grade 2 left hamstring strain will likely keep him out for six weeks. Stanton suffered the injury on Saturday. The Yankees did not announce the severity until Tuesday.

“We’re hoping to get him back in six weeks,” Boone said.

The news was more hopeful for the duo of Luis Severino and Harrison Bader, who will face off on Thursday in live batting practice.

Severino said he feels no more discomfort with his right lat strain. Bader (left oblique strain) should begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Friday after taking his cuts against Severino on Thursday.

Josh Donaldson felt some continued tightness in his right hamstring while going 1-for-3 during a five-inning stint in his first rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday night. Boone said Donaldson is "not all the way where he needs to be" and will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Jonathan Loaisiga (right elbow inflammation) could start throwing by the end of the week, Boone said.