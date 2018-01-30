Yankees sign infielder Danny Espinosa to minor-league deal

The Yankees added depth to their spring training infield picture Monday, agreeing to terms on a minor-league contract with Danny Espinosa.

Espinosa, 30, is a slick fielder at second base but hit .173 with three teams in 2017. He spent the bulk of the season with the Angels and also appeared briefly with the Mariners and Rays.

In 2016, Espinosa had 24 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Nationals with a batting average of .209. He is a lifetime .221 hitter.

The Yankees will enter spring training next month with rookies Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar as the leading candidates at second and third base, respectively. General manager Brian Cashman also has mentioned youngsters Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada and veteran Ronald Torreyes as part of that mix.

The Yankees previously signed former Braves and Padres infielder Jace Peterson to a minor-league deal.

The slowly shrinking free-agent pool of infielders includes former Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, who could interest either New York team at a heavily reduced price.