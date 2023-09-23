SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday rained out

Yankee Stadium is seen in a rain delay before a game...

Yankee Stadium is seen in a rain delay before a game against the Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9. Credit: Errol Anderson

Saturday afternoon’s Yankees game against the Diamondbacks was rescheduled to Monday due to sustained inclement weather.

The game will be played at 1:05 p.m., and Saturday’s scheduled giveaway – an Aaron Judge bobblehead celebrating the AL-record 62 home runs he hit last season – is rescheduled until April 20, 2024.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game may use them on Monday, the team said, or exchange them for a similar regular-season game at Yankee Stadium.

With rain in the forecast Sunday, too, it’s still unclear if that 1:35 p.m. matinee against the Diamondbacks will have to be rescheduled as well. 

