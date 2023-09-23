Yankees vs. Diamondbacks game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday rained out
Saturday afternoon’s Yankees game against the Diamondbacks was rescheduled to Monday due to sustained inclement weather.
The game will be played at 1:05 p.m., and Saturday’s scheduled giveaway – an Aaron Judge bobblehead celebrating the AL-record 62 home runs he hit last season – is rescheduled until April 20, 2024.
Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game may use them on Monday, the team said, or exchange them for a similar regular-season game at Yankee Stadium.
With rain in the forecast Sunday, too, it’s still unclear if that 1:35 p.m. matinee against the Diamondbacks will have to be rescheduled as well.