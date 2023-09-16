Gerrit Cole struggles a bit, winds up with no-decision against his former team

PITTSBURGH — Gerrit Cole’s return to his first big-league city started out like the Pitts on Friday night but then got better.

Cole, the American League Cy Young Award favorite, allowed runs in each of the first two innings to the Pirates at PNC Park and walked as many batters in the first inning — three — as he has in an entire game all season.

But Cole settled down and threw three more scoreless innings. He departed after five innings and 93 pitches with a 3-2 lead, having allowed six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead on Jack Suwinski’s first-inning sacrifice fly. Further damage was avoided when Cole got former Yankee Miguel Andujar to fly out to deep center with the bases loaded to end the inning.

After the Yankees tied the score in the second on an RBI single by Ben Rortvedt, Cole gave up another run in the bottom half on Brian Reynolds’ two-out RBI single. After another hit, Cole got Suwinski swinging for his first strikeout of the night.

Cole’s only 1-2-3 inning was his final one.

Run-scoring singles by DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in the sixth put Cole in line for a possible 14th win, but he wound up with a no-decision when Anthony Misiewicz allowed the tying run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Ji Hwan Bae in which Misiewicz was hit by a line drive and injured. Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run single off Zach McAllister gave the Pirates a 5-3 lead.

The Yankees won, 7-5, with a four-run ninth inning. The tying and go-ahead runs scored on a two-out throwing error by Bae, the Pittsburgh second baseman, on what would have been a game-ending double-play ball hit by Anthony Volpe.

It was the 24th time in 31 starts that Cole had allowed two or fewer runs. Cole, whose ERA rose from 2.79 to 2.81, has recorded no-decisions in 10 of those 24 starts.

Cole was drafted by the Pirates and started his career in Pittsburgh. Before Friday, he hadn’t faced his old club in Pittsburgh since he was traded to Houston in 2018.

The Yankees played two games at PNC Park last season and Cole was lined up to pitch. But a rainout in the previous series changed the rotation and Cole was just a very amped-up spectator at his old baseball home.

“I do wish to pitch here at some point again,” Cole said last July 5. “That’ll be really exciting.”