Yankees' Anthony Volpe gets first major-league hit

Anthony Volpe picked up his first big-league hit — a line single to left — in the second inning on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Volpe lined a 1-and-2 pitch from San Francisco starter Alex Cobb just past the diving attempt of shortstop Brandon Crawford.

The ball was thrown into the Yankees dugout for the 21-year-old Volpe to keep.

Volpe, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in the Yankees’ 5-0 victory over the Giants on Opening Day, stole second without a throw after getting his first hit.

But Volpe was stranded at second when DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning.