SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees' Anthony Volpe gets first major-league hit

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe acknowledges the Bleacher Creatures as they call...

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe acknowledges the Bleacher Creatures as they call his name during the first inning of an MLB game against the Giants at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieberanthony.rieber@newsday.comAnthonyRieber

Anthony Volpe picked up his first big-league hit — a line single to left — in the second inning on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. 

Volpe lined a 1-and-2 pitch from San Francisco starter Alex Cobb just past the diving attempt of shortstop Brandon Crawford. 

The ball was thrown into the Yankees dugout for the 21-year-old Volpe to keep. 

Volpe, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in the Yankees’ 5-0 victory over the Giants on Opening Day, stole second without a throw after getting his first hit. 

But Volpe was stranded at second when DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning. 

Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

More Yankees headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME