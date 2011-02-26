Yankees give Boss final tribute

TAMPA, Fla. - It was one final goodbye to The Boss.

Before Saturday's exhibition opener against the Phillies, the Yankees paid tribute to George Steinbrenner, who died last July 13 at 80.

The ceremony began with a performance by the marching band from a local school named in his honor - George M. Steinbrenner High School. After its performance came the introduction of the Yankees' spring training instructors, coaches and players.

Steinbrenner's widow, Joan, walked to the area behind home plate, followed by members of the Steinbrenner family, including co-chairman Hal, and laid down a rose.

Before Haley Swindal, Steinbrenner's granddaughter, sang the national anthem, Tino Martinez, Joe Girardi, Ron Guidry, Goose Gossage and Derek Jeter read lines from the inscription on the plaque of the life-size bronze statue of The Boss outside the stadium.

The 6-foot statue, mounted on a 3-foot granite base and located at the entrance of Steinbrenner Field, is identical to the one in the lobby of Yankee Stadium. It was formally dedicated Saturday.

The plaque in part says: "A great philanthropist whose charitable efforts were mostly performed without fanfare, he followed a personal motto of the greatest form of charity is anonymity."

The Phillies stood on the top step of their dugout and applauded.

None of the Steinbrenners was made available for comment and Hank Steinbrenner, who provided two days of news last week, did not attend.

The family did release a statement.

"To be surrounded by so many friends, loved ones and Yankee fans as we ring in the new season makes today a very special day for our family," the statement said.

"Our father loved baseball and the New York Yankees, and the start of every baseball season brought out both the great fan and competitor in him. Since his passing last summer, the support and compassion shown to us by countless others has brought us great comfort, and today was another example of it. We are excited to begin another great season of Yankees baseball as we continue our father's mission to bring another championship back to New York."