Yankees' Jasson Dominguez 'living up to the hype'

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Kyle Higashioka, dressed and ready to head back to Tampa and soon after that off to Arizona to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, caught a glance of the TV in the clubhouse

As he watched Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees' top outfield prospect, circle the bases after a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 10-6 victory over Atlanta, Higashioka invoked the 20-year-old’s nickname to no one in particular.

“The Martian!” Higashioka said emphatically. “He’s living up to the hype.”

Dominguez, whose blast gave the Yankees an 8-6 lead, certainly has done that in his first spring training with the big-league club. .

The centerfielder went 1-for-2 Sunday, making him 5-for-12 in six Grapefruit League games with two homers and a 1.417 OPS.

“As I’ve said, it just looks like the game moves slow to him when he’s in the box,” Boone said afterward. “He’s just got such a good command of the strike zine.”

Kahnle sidelined

Righty Tommy Kahnle, signed to a two-year, $11.5-million contract this offseason, won’t throw for at least a week as he was diagnosed with biceps tendonitis, Boone said. Kahnle, counting Sunday, was in the third day of the 10-day prognosis of not throwing.

“I think so,” Boone said of the reliever being ready for Opening Day, which is March 30. “(But) we’ll be careful about not rushing.”

Yankees trio headed to the WBC

Higashioka wasn’t the only Yankee departing Sunday for the WBC. Second baseman Gleyber Torres is set to join Venezuela and reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is slated to pitch for Nicaragua.

“Really excited,” said Torres, who is 4-for-13 (.308) with a homer and a double in five games this spring. “It’s an honor to represent my country and a huge opportunity for myself and all of the players representing Venezuela to put on a really good show and maybe we can get the trophy for our country.”

Higashioka said playing for Team USA will be the fulfilment of a long-standing goal.

“Just the experience and the opportunity to represent my country, that’s always kind of been a dream of mine to represent USA,” Higashioka said. “I didn’t really think it was in the cards but when they offered me a spot, with the blessing of the team (the Yankees), I graciously accepted.”

Power display

In addition to Dominguez’s home run, the Yankees also got blasts from Oswaldo Cabrera, who started at third and appears a near lock to make the club out of camp as a utility man, and Jamie Westbrook, a non-roster invitee. Cabrera, who should have been charged with a throwing error in the first on a leadoff grounder by Ronald Acuna Jr., has otherwise enjoyed a standout spring. The 24-year-old rookie is 5-for-17 (.294) with two homers, seven RBIs and a .980 OPS in seven games.