Yankees make Kuroda signing official

The Yankees Thursday announced the signing of righthander Hiroki Kuroda to a one-year, $10-million free-agent contract.

Kuroda, who turns 37 Feb. 10, went 13-16 with a 3.07 ERA for the Dodgers in 2011. He agreed to terms Jan. 13, the same day the Yankees agreed to trade for Seattle's Michael Pineda, in a pair of moves to beef up their starting rotation.

"I feel happy to be a part of such a storied franchise, which is always in contention for a World Series," Kuroda said in a statement released by the Yankees. "I am also very proud to be a part of this current team, which boasts so many great players. As a member of the Yankees, I would like to do my part by doing the best I can throughout the season. I hope that I can make a difference in achieving the team's ultimate goal, which is to win the World Series."

Kuroda spent the past four seasons with the Dodgers after coming over from Japan. He went 41-46 with a 3.45 ERA in 115 appearances (114 starts) for Los Angeles.

The Yankees designated righthander Kevin Whelan for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Yankees also announced a contract agreement with lefthander Boone Logan, who avoided salary arbitration. Logan, who made $1.2 million last season, settled for $1,875,000. He had filed at $2.1 million and the Yankees countered with $1.7 million.

Logan was 5-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 64 games in 2011.