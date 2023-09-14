Michael King, Clarke Schmidt auditioning for starter's roles in 2024

BOSTON — The Yankees started what could end up being two-fifths of their 2024 rotation in a day-night doubleheader at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Game 2 starter Clarke Schmidt has been in this season’s rotation all year long and has acquitted himself nicely, going 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA heading into the nightcap in a career-high 140 2/3 innings.

The more unexpected candidate for the 2024 rotation is Michael King, who started for the sixth time this season in Game 1.

King was the losing pitcher as he allowed one run and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 5-0 defeat to the Red Sox in the opener.

The Yankees fell back into sole possession of last place in the AL East, one game behind Boston, going into Game 2. The Red Sox fired their chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before the opener.

King (4-6, 2.77 ERA), gave up three singles in the first, including an RBI hit to Wilyer Abreu, but settled in from there (six hits, one walk total).

King was removed by manager Aaron Boone after striking out the first two batters of the fifth (and his third batter in a row) at 87 pitches. He tried to talk Boone into leaving him in.

"He wouldn't let me," King said. "I tried my best. I think I might have gotten a little hesitation.”

Boone, asked if he was close to being talked out of taking out King, said, “No.”

As a starter, King is 1-2 with a 1.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. He has thrown a career-high 87 2/3 innings overall.

King, 28, made his first start on Aug. 12, but it was really a two-inning stint as an opener. After two more relief appearances (to give him 40 on the season), King began to be built up as a starter in a 2 2/3-inning outing on Aug. 24. He has not seen the bullpen since.

King has made no secret of his desire to be a starter. But he is valuable to the Yankees in a relief role. His six saves are second on the team to Clay Holmes’ 19.

Still, Boone said it’s possible King could join the 27-year-old Schmidt in next year’s rotation along with sure things Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, less-sure thing Nestor Cortes (rehabbing a shoulder injury) and any youngster or pitchers the Yankees acquire in the offseason.

General manager Brian Cashman recently traveled to Japan to scout Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a 25-year-old righthander who is expected to be offered to MLB teams via the posting system in the offseason. Yamamoto threw his second no-hitter of the season with Cashman and executives from several other clubs in attendance, so it’s possible the Yankees will not be alone if they try to sign Yamamoto for what will probably be big bucks.

Boone said King’s 2024 role is “probably technically to be determined . . . I think we all believe he could be a starter. I think [he’s] probably in a lot of ways confirming that, what we're seeing as he's continuing to build up here these last few weeks. I think Michael’s in a really good spot and he's proven himself at this level, obviously, out of the bullpen. But I think he's also showing us now that he, I definitely believe, can be a successful starter. So we'll see. We'll see where the next few weeks takes us. We'll see where the winter takes us and how we look going into next season. But right now, he's, I think, putting himself in that starter mix.”