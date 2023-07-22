Yankees farm report: Danny Watson

Player: Danny Watson.

Age: 22 (born October 6, 2000).

Team: Somerset (Eastern League).

Position: RHP.

Bats / throws: R / R

Height / weight: 6-7 / 235.

Acquired: 2021 Amateur draft, Round 15, 453rd pick.

Background: The Albany native attended VCU (2019-2021), where he served primarily as a relief pitcher. He posted a career 3.38 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 88 innings. Watson appeared in 40 games and started seven of them. After being drafted by the Yankees, Watson was immediately assigned to Tampa (Class A), where he struggled to a 16.88 ERA in three appearances. He posted a 4.01 ERA and struck out 66 batters in 58 1/3 innings with Tampa in 2022.

2023 update: Watson has made an impressive jump this season. He started the year at Hudson Valley (High-A) and pitched to a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings to earn a promotion to Somerset (Double-A) on May 30. In 18 1/3 innings since then, Watson has a 1.47 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, .129 opponent batting average and two saves.

What he’s saying: “This organization has been so good to me in the sense that they’ve made me become a pitcher, whereas in college, I was more of a thrower. They’ve developed me into someone who makes less mistakes and is more of an ideal player.”

Scouting report: The reliever uses his length and sidearm delivery to deceive hitters. He throws a fastball that sits around 90-92 mph but can reach 94 mph. Watson also throws a sweeping slider and a cutter, both with great horizontal break. His delivery and pitch arsenal have been compared to that of Greg Weissert, the Bay Shore native that made his MLB debut with the Yankees last season.

Working with Weissert: “Before I moved my foot over like he does, I asked him about it and he said it was the thing that look him from an OK, Low-A player to being a big-leaguer. I didn’t have the best year last year and I wanted to be better. It worked for him and we have similar arm slots, so I decided to try it out and it’s worked out really well.”

Probable MLB promotion: Possible call-up by the end of 2024 season.

On being a NY native: “I’ve been a Yankees fan my entire life. My whole family has always been full of Yankees fans. Being from upstate New York and going to Yankees games all the time, it was a surreal experience to be chosen by the Yankees. It’s been a blessing since Day 1 and I’m super glad to be here.”