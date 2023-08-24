Yankees' bullpen the culprit in loss to Nationals 

The one thing that’s consistently gone well for the Yankees faltered on Thursday afternoon against the Nationals.

The bullpen — the best statistically in baseball going into the day — imploded in the seventh inning, after Aaron Boone made the choice to pull a cruising Jhony Brito in favor of Tommy Kahnle, who coughed up two homers en route to the 6-5 loss to the Nationals. Clay Holmes also gave up what ended up being a pivotal run in the ninth.

It’s the Yankees' 10th loss in 11 games.

The Yankees got a capable performance from opener Michael King, and a duo of sterling appearances from Keynan Middleton and Brito before Kahnle was tasked with preserving a 3-1 lead with two outs in the seventh and the Nationals' No. 8 hitter ahead of him.

Instead, Jake Alu hit a 100.8-mph liner to shortstop, which glanced off Anthony Volpe’s glove for a single to score Carter Kieboom from third and keep the inning alive. Alex Call then pulled an 0-and-1 changeup 411 feet to the visitor’s bullpen in left-center, giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead. The next batter, CJ Abrams, then manhandled a fastball down the middle, driving it into the rightfield stands to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead. Volpe also committed an error in the third that allowed a run to score.

In the ninth, Holmes allowed back-to-back, two-out singles, hit Lane Thomas with a pitch and couldn't handle a swinging bunt by Joey Meneses that scored a run for a 6-4 Nationals lead.

Oswald Peraza led off the ninth with a single off closer Kyle Finnegan, Gleyber Torres added a two-out single and Giancarlo Stanton singled to left to draw the Yankees to within one. Down to their final at-bat, Harrison Bader skied a ball to the warning track in center — just barely corralled by Call for the final out.

Kahnle has allowed eight of nine inherited runners to score this season, according to statistician Katie Sharp. He’s also allowed three homers in his last two outings. Brito, however, has historically struggled against lefties like Alu — they’re hitting .290 against him as opposed to .224 against Kahnle.

Patrick Corbin mostly contained the Yankees offense, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings. The Yankees did get to within a run in the eighth, after Stanton led off the inning with a home run off Jordan Weems. Everson Pereira doubled with two outs — his first major-league hit — but Kyle Finnegan struck out pinch hitter Jake Bauers looking. The Yankees left nine batters on base.

Four of the Yankees’ runs came courtesy of the long ball.

Aaron Judge picked up Thursday where he left off Wednesday, homering in his first at-bat a day after his first career three-home run day. Judge, who’s up to 28 home runs in this injury-stifled season, teed off on the first pitch he saw from Corbin, driving a belt-high, 90.8-mph fastball 421 feet to center.

The 1-0 lead would hold up until the third, when King walked two batters to bring up Meneses, who hit a grounder to short that was mishandled by Volpe to score the unearned run.

King, potentially auditioning for a starter role, was effective over 2 2/3 innings, allowing the unearned run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts over 50 pitches.

The Yankees offense, meanwhile, kept chugging in the third: DJ LeMahieu walked to lead off the inning and with one out Torres hit his 20th homer, a 344-foot shot to left that gave them the 3-1 lead.

The Yankees' bullpen, meanwhile, didn’t allow a run or a hit for 3 1/3 innings, until Brito let up a long double to Kieboom in the seventh. That, though, signaled the call to the bullpen, and the beginning of the end.