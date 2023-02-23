Nestor Cortes progressing well in recovery from injured hamstring

TAMPA, Fla. – Nestor Cortes officially appears in the clear as far as being in the Yankees rotation at the start of the season.

The lefthander, who a little over 10 days ago pulled out of the upcoming World Baseball Classic with a right hamstring injury, has thrown off the mound multiple times in the last week with no issues.

Cortes, who was to pitch for Team USA, took an even more significant Thursday afternoon, throwing a one-inning simulated game at Steinbrenner Field, doing so without feeling anything in the hamstring.

“I feel like in the bullpens and doing flat grounds, you don’t really use your legs as much as you do in a live game,” said Cortes, who faced Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo in his inning, one in which an umpire called balls and strikes. “So I think that was the biggest hurdle for me; going out there and being on a real mound and facing live hitters and they’re going to swing off of you. So you’re going to use your legs a little more and your intensity’s going to be a little higher, so that was more my worry in facing live hitters today.”

Aaron Boone indicated any doubts he had about Cortes, coming off the best season his career, in which he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and threw a career-high 158 1/3 innings (his previous high was the 93 he threw in 2021), being ready for the regular season all but dissipated watching the pitcher Thursday.

“Really good,” Boone said. “His bullpens have been really sharp [but] his stuff and command (in the sim game), that’s as sharp as it gets right there. Stuff was good, throwing it where he wanted to. Mixed in a good changeup, which was encouraging to see. But a really good step for him.”

Cortes, as he said, had a little bit of “worry” going into the day but that was alleviated by how he felt physically – he described himself as “pain free” – and by the quality of his pitches.

“I thought I was a lot better than I thought I would be, just because it was my first (simulated game,” Cortes said. “I didn’t know how it was going to react with the intensity and facing those guys. It was a lot better than I expected.”

Cortes is not completely past the hamstring issue – which on Feb. 13 he said was diagnosed as a “low-level Grade 2” strain – as he has yet to participate in PFPs (pitchers’ fielding practice) or run at full speed.

The 28-year-old Cortes, who over the weekend after his return to the bullpen mound, estimated he was running at 75-80 percent, said he’s been gradually able to up that percentage.

“Today we tried to push to 90 percent, and I felt pretty comfortable doing it,” Cortes said. “So hopefully in the next four or five days we can make that better.”

In talking about the injury two days before pitchers and catchers reported to camp, Cortes said he anticipated being down “at least a couple of weeks,” a time frame that obviously has been accelerated.

The Yankees, of course, will still play it cautious but Cortes, who has stated to the club his goal is to surpass his innings total from 2022, won’t be treated all that differently this spring than those expected to be in the rotation with him at the start of the regular season (Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and, likely, Domingo German).

“We’re treating him as active,” Boone said of Cortes. “He’s in a good spot. The hamstring keeps responding.”