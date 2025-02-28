Yankees' songs after a loss: Our picks for what they can play with 'New York, New York' no more

The Yankees are not going to play Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” after defeats anymore, it was revealed last Sunday. Only after wins. So what are they going to play when they lose at home?

“How about The Beatles’ ‘I’m a Loser?’ ” Yankees fan Michael Genzale of Shoreham suggested in an email.

“ ‘Loser,’ by Beck,” suggested Yankees fan Eric Kopp of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, in a response on X to a post by this Newsday reporter.

So you get the gist of where this is headed.

Yankees fans who agree with the club’s decision are tracing it to the unfortunate scene last Oct. 30, when the Los Angeles Dodgers dog-piled on the field at Yankee Stadium after winning Game 5 of the World Series and defeating the Yankees four games to one.

In the background for all to hear: Sinatra crooning the iconic song, the official name of which is “(Theme From) New York, New York.”

The lovely tune lauding the Big Apple and, as it later became known, for celebrating Yankees success was a dagger to the hearts of Yankees fans trudging out of the stadium or watching on TV after the home team blew a 5-0 lead with one of the worst defensive performances in World Series history.

Aaron Judge may have dropped that easy fly ball to centerfield to get the Dodgers’ rally started, but Yankees brass — who were not happy seeing the Dodgers celebrating while the song was being played — didn’t drop the ball when it came time to boot “New York, New York” from the postgame loss playlist.

It was about time.

It always seemed odd to hear that song after a loss, especially a crushing one. And this wasn’t the first time in recent years that the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason in their own ballpark and were forced to watch another team celebrate while Ol’ Blue Eyes did his thing.

Houston Astros, 2022 ALCS.

Boston Red Sox, 2018 ALDS.

Houston Astros, 2015 AL wild-card game.

“Start spreading the news!”

But it was only bad news for the Yankees and their fans.

The Mets, by the way, play “New York Groove” by Ace Frehley followed by “Meet the Mets” after victories at Citi Field.

After defeats, the Mets play only instrumental music. Fans can make up their own lyrics as they head to the parking lot.

So what’s going to replace “New York, New York” after Yankee defeats? Well, for starters, other songs by Sinatra, such as “That’s Life,” which was played last Sunday after the Yankees lost an exhibition game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

“That’s life (that’s life),

That’s what all the people say,

You’re riding high in April, shot down in May.”

Yankees fans can live with getting shot down in May because, as the song says, “But I know I’m gonna change that tune, When I’m back on top, back on top in June.”

What about October? That’s the true measure of Yankees success.

With the rest of spring training and the entire regular season to fine-tune things, we offer our unsolicited list of potential post-loss songs the Yankees can play in 2025, compiled by Newsday readers, writers and editors, all of whom seem to have way too much time on their hands:

Songs about losing

“I’m a Loser” — The Beatles

“Loser” — Beck

“Here’s to the Losers” — Frank Sinatra

“Born to Lose” — Ray Charles

“Lonesome Loser” — Little River Band

"Everybody Hurts” — R.E.M.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — The Rolling Stones

“Bad Day” — Daniel Powter

“Mama Said (There’d Be Days Like This)” — The Shirelles

Hopeful songs

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” — Bobby McFerrin

“Tomorrow” (theme from “Annie”) — Andrea McArdle

“Tubthumping” — Chumbawamba (the one with the lyrics “I get knocked down, but I get up again”)

“Things Can Only Get Better” — Howard Jones

Other New York songs

“Arthur’s Theme” — Christopher Cross (the one with the lyrics “If you get caught between the moon and New York City”)

“New York State of Mind” — Billy Joel

“Empire State of Mind” — Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys

Reworded songs

“(Do) Stop Believin’ ” — Journey

“Celebration (But Not for Us)” — Kool & The Gang

“All I Do Is (Not) Win” — DJ Khaled

And, while the Dodgers were celebrating, last Oct. 30, perhaps the Yankees should have played:

“We Are (Not) the Champions” — Queen

And if the Yankees don’t take any of our suggestions, hey, that’s life.