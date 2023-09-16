Anthony Misiewicz goes on seven-day concussion list, appears to be doing well

PITTSBURGH — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was placed on the seven-day concussion list on Saturday, one day after he was hit in the head by Ji Hwan Bae's 100.6-mph line drive at PNC Park.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday that Misiewicz, 28, was released from a local hospital on Friday night. The lefthander was carted off the field while sitting up and holding a towel to the left side of his face.

“I saw Anthony [Friday] night when he got back from the hospital,” Boone said on Saturday. “I was able to stop by his [hotel] room and see him. He was in good spirits. Looked and sounded pretty good. He’s definitely got some [concussion-related] symptoms today. But I think, all things considered, he’s doing pretty well.”

Boone said he expected Misiewicz to visit PNC Park on Saturday evening before or during the Yankees-Pirates game.

“I think he’s going to see the doctor here again and then, obviously, when we get back to New York, he’ll go through more [tests], see our doctors and everything," Boone said. “That’s about as scary as it gets, right? When you see something like that and you see him down, pretty much right away out there, you at least have a decent feeling in how he was able to communicate and answer questions and then sit up. Getting to see him [Friday] night even felt like, all things considered, he was in a pretty good spot.”

Misiewicz was making his third appearance for the Yankees, who are the third big-league team he’s pitched for in 2023.

The Yankees activated reliever Ian Hamilton from the injured list to replace Misiewicz.

Surging Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 3-for-4 in the Yankees’ 7-5 victory over the Pirates on Friday, was back in the lineup in leftfield.

Cabrera went into Saturday with a five-game hitting streak during which he was 7-for-18 (.389) with five walks.

“Really excited about the way he’s swinging the bat,” Boone said. “I feel like all year it's just been a struggle . . . The last several days, he’s on the fastball and [is hitting] line drives all over the field. I feel like this is the best week offensively I’ve seen from him all year long.”

Cabrera was the Yankees’ Opening Day leftfielder. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts that day, and his offensive struggles led to multiple demotions to Triple-A. Even with his recent surge, Cabrera’s season numbers were .220 with four home runs and 27 RBIs.

Cabrera said work he did with Triple-A hitting coach Trevor Amicone helped him find his swing again.

“It’s just trying to get back to who I am, who I was in the past,” he said. “For that reason, when I came [back to the majors], I worked with more confidence. That’s what I’m working on, that Oswaldo-type game, that energy all the time.”

Cabrera may get some more at-bats as the leftfielder for another reason: Rookie Everson Pereira is day-to-day with an undisclosed leg injury he suffered while slipping on the dugout stairs at Fenway Park earlier this week, according to Boone.