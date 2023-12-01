Yankees claim outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Cleveland

The Yankees on Friday claimed outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Cleveland.

Gonzalez, 25, hit .214 with two home runs and a .551 OPS in 54 games for Cleveland in 2023.

The righthanded hitter had a better season as a rookie in 2022, when he hit .296 with 11 home runs and a .789 OPS for the Guardians.

The Yankees usually look for players with a good batting eye, but Gonzalez has 20 walks and 121 strikeouts in his two big-league seasons.

Gonzalez had a two-run walkoff single off Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS. He is also known for his walk-up song: the theme from the cartoon show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”