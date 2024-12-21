The Yankees have their veteran first baseman in Paul Goldschmidt, who has a shot at a bounce-back year after a tough season in St. Louis.

Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League MVP, agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees pending a physical, according to multiple sources. The seven-time All Star and four-time Gold Glove winner will anchor an infield that struggled to find consistency at the corners last year after injuries to Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu. The move was first reported by YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Though 37, Goldschmidt still has some pop: He compiled a relatively modest slash line of .245/.302/.414 last season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs. Goldschmidt is a career .289 hitter and led the NL in home runs and RBIs in 2013. In his MVP season, he hit .315/.404/.578 with 35 homers. His 62.8 bWAR is third among active players behind Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, and first among all first basemen.

The move also solidifies Cody Bellinger’s role: Bellinger, an excellent defensive outfielder, can also play first base well, and told Aaron Boone that he’d be willing to play anywhere as needed.

“How he’s deployed is yet to be determined,” general manager Brian Cashman said of Bellinger earlier this week. “Whether it’s outfield, whether it’s first base, it depends on how the winter plays out…We’re in a better position now with Cody’s addition that it gives us some flexibility, not to be picky and choosy as much as be protected.”

The Goldschmidt addition should more or less settle that, though. Bellinger can anchor an outfield with Aaron Judge in right and, presumably, Jasson Dominguez in left.

All of this is part of a flurry of moves the Yankees have made since losing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. They signed starter Max Fried to the largest-ever contract awarded to a lefthanded pitcher, signed lights-out reliever Devin Williams to be their closer, traded for Bellinger and have now added Goldscmidt. They also sent catcher Jose Trevino to the Reds in exchange for reliever Fernande Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson.