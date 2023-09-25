Youngsters Oswald Peraza, Estevan Florial spark comeback win for Yankees over Diamondbacks

The Yankees spent a soggy Monday afternoon trying to inject meaning into a meaningless game – and maybe even succeeded.

Officially eliminated from making the playoffs, the Yankees managed to play spoiler against the Diamondbacks while getting valuable contributions from their youngest and newest members – all of them trying to make a good impression for next season.

Two key RBIs from Oswald Peraza, and another from Estevan Florial keyed two late-game comebacks as the Yankees eked out a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks, who came the day with a just a half game lead in the second wild card spot. Austin Wells also homered.

“It was exciting to see our young guys really have an impact,” Aaron Boone said. “I feel like the compete has never gone away. Today is a great example of that. We were eliminated officially yesterday. It’s about as bad a day to play baseball as you can have and they were all ready to go.”

Down 3-2 in the seventh, Peraza teed off on Ryan Thompson’s hanging sinker, hitting a solo home run 443 feet to left center to draw the Yankees even.

Ian Hamilton loaded the bases with one out in the eighth – hitting Lourdes Gurriel Jr., allowing a double to Emmanuel Rivera and walking pinch hitter Ketel Marte. Hamilton struck out the next batter to bring up likely rookie of the year Corbin Carroll, who singled to left to make it 4-3.

The Yankees, though, used two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs against Kevin Ginkel in the bottom of the eighth. Peraza eventually drew a full-count walk to tie the game and Florial then hit a sacrifice fly to left, giving the Yankees a 5-4 lead. Everson Pereira two-out single scored Anthony Volpe.

It was a hard-fought rally on a day when the Yankees were forced to play catch-up from the very start.

Clarke Schmidt gave up two runs in the first, on Alek Thomas’ two-out, two-run double. The Yankees finally evened it up in the fourth, on Wells’ 420-foot, two-run homer to center, his second since getting called up Sept. 1.

“It’s awesome to see how we responded today,” Wells said. “It’s really cool to see the guys come out here and wanting to still be out there and play. It was really awesome to be a part of that.”

Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single off Nick Ramirez gave the Diamondbacks the short-lived lead in the seventh.

Rizzo ready for 2024. Anthony Rizzo said his post-concussion syndrome has vastly improved and believes he won’t face any restrictions next season. “I think we just ran out of time to come back but I’m definitely feeling back to myself – feeling a lot clearer and pretty strong,” he said Monday.

Kahnle done. Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation retroactive to Sunday, ending his season.