Yankees add new promotional dates to their 2023 schedule

The Yankees on Monday announced eight new promotional dates for the 2023 season.

Tuesday, April 18, 7:05 p.m. vs. Angels: Yankee Stadium 100th Anniversary Commemorative Ticket. All guests.

Sunday, April 23, 1:05 p.m. vs. Blue Jays: Girl Scout Day. Special event ticket required.

Monday, May 1, 7:05 p.m. vs. Guardians: Monumental Mondays: Bernie Williams. Special event ticket required to receive a No. 51 Bernie Williams t-shirt.

Monday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. vs. A's: Monumental Mondays: Don Mattingly. Special event ticket required to receive a No. 23 Don Mattingly t-shirt.

May 8 through May 14: Healthcare Workers Appreciation Games. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees scrub top, a hot dog and a drink.

Thursday, May 11, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: Satchel Paige Bobblehead Night. Special event ticket required.

Friday, May 12, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: Star Wars Night -- Anthony Rizzo Mandalorian Bobblehead. First 18,000 guests.

May 13-14, vs. Rays: Women's Health Day. Special event ticket required to receive Yankees hat with a pink Yankees logo co-branded with a pink ribbon, hot dog and a drink.

May 23 through 28: First Responders Games: Police and EMS. Special event ticket required to receive Yankees hat with a co-branded police badge or EMS logo, hot dog and a drink.

May 23 through 28: Graduation Games. Special ticket required to receive Yankees graduation cap hat tassel.

Friday, May 26, 7:05 p.m vs. Padres: Yankees Short Sleeve Hoodie Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests 21 and older.

May 26-28, vs. Padres: Memorial Day Special. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the American flag, a hot dog and a drink.

June 6-8, vs. White Sox: Graduation Games. Special ticket required to receive Yankees graduation cap hat tassel.

June 6-8, vs. White Sox: Frank Sinatra Bobblehead Nights. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees Frank Sinatra bobblehead.

June 6-8, vs. White Sox: Legacy of Pride Nights. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the Yankees logo in the Progress Pride Flag colors, a hot dog and a drink.

June 6-8, vs. White Sox: Boy Scouts of America Games. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat co-branded with the Boy Scouts of America logo, a hot dog and a drink.

Thursday, June 8, 7:05 p.m. vs. White Sox: Yogi Berra Day. Special ticket required to receive a hat with Yogi Berra's number 8.

June 20 through 22: Graduation Games. Special ticket required to receive Yankees graduation cap hat tassel.

Tuesday, June 20, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mariners: Yankees Beach Towel Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

June 20-22, vs. Mariners: Teacher Appreciation Games. Special ticket required to receive either a Yankees tote bag or tumbler co-branded with a teacher appreciation logo, a hot dog and a drink.

June 20-22, vs. Mariners: Legacy of Pride Nights. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the Yankees logo in the Progress Pride Flag colors, a hot dog and a drink.

Thursday, June 22, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mariners: Men's Health Month. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with a blue Yankees logo co-branded with a blue ribbon, a hot dog and a drink.

Friday, June 23, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rangers: Derek Jeter Captain America Bobblehead as part of Yankees Marvel Super Hero Night. Available to the first 18,000 fans.

June 24-25, vs. Rangers: Graduation Games. Special ticket required to receive Yankees graduation cap hat tassel.

June 24-25, vs. Rangers: Legacy of Pride Nights. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the Yankees logo in the Progress Pride Flag colors, a hot dog and a drink.

June 24-25, vs. Rangers: Boy Scouts of America Games. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat co-branded with the Boy Scouts of America logo, a hot dog and a drink.

June 24-25, vs. Rangers: Men's Health Month. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with a blue Yankees logo co-branded with a blue ribbon, a hot dog and a drink.

Jun 24-25, vs. Rangers: Youth Baseball/Softball Special. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees youth sports gear bag, a hot dog and a drink.

Monday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. vs. Orioles: Fireworks Night after the game.

Monday, July 31, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: Monumental Mondays: Elston Howard. Special event ticket required to receive a No. 32 Elston Howard t-shirt.

July 3-5, vs. Orioles: Fourth of July Special. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the American flag, a hot dog and a drink.

Friday, July 7, 7:05 p.m. vs. Cubs: Luis Severino Bobblehead Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Sunday, July 9, 1:35 p.m. vs. Cubs: Yankees Hawaiian Shirt Day. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Friday, July 21, 7:05 p.m. vs. Royals: Nestor Cortes Bobblehead Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

July 21-23, vs. Royals: Irish Heritage Cap Games. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the Irish flag, a hot dog and a drink.

July 21-23, vs. Royals: Union Weekend: Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees Union Weekend T-shirt, a hot dog and a drink.

July 21-22, vs. Royals: Youth Baseball/Softball Special. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees youth sports gear bag, a hot dog and a drink.

Saturday, July 22, 1:05 p.m. vs. Royals: Military Appreciation Day -- Yankees Camo Cap. Available to the first 18,000 guests 21 and older.

July 22-23, vs. Royals: Boy Scouts of America Games. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat co-branded with the Boy Scouts of America logo, a hot dog and a drink.

Sunday, July 23, 1:35 p.m. vs. Royals: Yankees Oris Bear Mug Day. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Monday, July 31, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: Cap Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Monday, July 31, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: Monumental Mondays: Thurman Munson. Special event ticket required to receive a No. 15 Thurman Munson t-shirt.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7:15 p.m. vs. Astros: Aaron Judge Basketball Jersey Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Aug. 1 through 6: Jerry Garcia Bobblehead Games. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees Jerry Garcia bobblehead.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rays: John and Suzyn T-shirt night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, vs. Astros: Youth Baseball/Softball Special. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees youth sports gear bag, a hot dog and a drink.

Friday, Aug. 4, 7:05 p.m. vs. Astros: Bucky Dent Bobblehead Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 1:05 p.m. vs. Astros: Yankees Baseball Card Pack Day. Available to all guests.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 1:35 p.m. vs. Astros: Yankees Harry Potter Cap. Available to the first 18,000 guests. One of four unique styles, representing the Hogwarts Houses of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, will be distributed at random.

The four different Harry Potter-themed Yankees hats that will be given out to the first 18,000 guests at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023. Credit: New York Yankees

Sunday, Aug. 20, 1:35 p.m. vs. Red Sox: Roger Maris #61 Bobblehead Day. Bobblehead 1 of 2 in a collectible set. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 1:05 p.m. vs. Nationals: Yankees T-shirt Day. Available to the first 15,000 guests.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7:05 p.m. vs. Tigers: MLB Network Cap Night. Available to the first 10,000 guests.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:05 p.m. vs. Tigers: Yankees Lightweight Hoodie Night. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Old-Timers' Day.

Sept. 5 through 8 and Sept. 10: Italian Heritage Cap Games. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with the Italian flag, a hot dog and a drink.

Sept. 5 through 8 and Sept. 10: First Responders Games: Firefighters. Special event ticket required to receive Yankees hat with a co-branded firefighter badge logo, hot dog and a drink.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1:35 p.m. vs. Brewers: 1998 Championship Replica Ring Day. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Sept. 19 through 24: Hispanic Heritage Month. Special event ticket required to receive a Yankees hat with a flag, a hot dog and a drink.

Friday, Sept. 22, 7:05 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Yankees Fleece Vest. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:05 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Aaron Judge #62 Bobblehead Day. Bobblehead 2 of 2 in a collectible set. Available to the first 18,000 guests.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1:35 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Boy Scouts of America Games. Special ticket required to receive a Yankees hat co-branded with the Boy Scouts of America logo, a hot dog and a drink.