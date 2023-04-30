Yankees need to make a call by Monday on Aaron Judge

ARLINGTON, Texas – Decision day has arrived for the Yankees regarding Aaron Judge and a stint on the injured list.

Judge was removed in the fourth inning of Thursday night’s game here with what the Yankees called a “mild” right hip strain but, because of daily improvement with the injury, did not take the step of putting the outfielder on the 10-day IL.

If the Yankees choose that route, they can backdate it up to three days, the reason they’ll need to make a call by Monday.

“He’s in there going through his stuff now, getting his treatment,” Boone said before Sunday’s 15-2 loss to the Rangers. “So, again, that’ll probably be a decision we hold off on until tomorrow anyway. But I know he came in feeling a little bit better today, so I’m sure we’ll go through everything and evaluate where we’re at.”

After Sunday’s game, Boone said Judge “threw” earlier in the day but otherwise was relegated to treatment. Judge arrived at the ballpark Saturday and told Boone he wanted to hit in the cage but was essentially told no.

Bauers avoids IL, for now

Outfielder Jake Bauers, who suffered a right knee contusion Saturday night when he crashed into the leftfield wall making a sliding catch to end the second inning, was still walking with a noticeable limp – though not as pronounced as after Saturday’s game – Sunday morning.

Boone said an MRI taken on Bauers came out negative.

“Knee is clean so he’s not going to have to go on the IL,” Boone said. “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing.”

Franchy Cordero, who flew back north Saturday morning after being demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday’s game, returned to Texas early Sunday morning in the wake of the Bauers injury to serve on the taxi squad. He could have been added if Bauers went to the IL. Players must stay in the minors a minimum of 10 days once sent down, with the exception being if they’re replacing an injured player.

Sevy makes progress

Luis Severino, who started the season on the IL with a right lat strain, will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa Wednesday or Thursday. Severino last took the mound Friday in a three-inning simulated game in which he threw 40 pitches.

“Sevy’s doing well,” Boone said.

Bad outing for Abreu

Righthander Albert Abreu, who made the club out of the spring because he was out of options and because of a standout Grapefruit League season, allowed six runs, two hits and four walks in one inning Sunday, bumping his ERA to 5.40 from 1.46.