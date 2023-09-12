Gleyber Torres' excuse-me hit gives Yankees Game 1 win over Red Sox

BOSTON — Gleyber Torres’ go-ahead, excuse-me, two-run single capped a three-run sixth inning as the Yankees topped the Red Sox in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday at Fenway Park, 3-2.

The Yankees were being one-hit and had struck out 10 times in the first five innings against righthander Nick Pivetta as the Red Sox scored twice in the fourth for a 2-0 lead.

But a rally that started with Everson Pereira getting hit by a pitch led to the Yankees going ahead for good.

Kyle Higashioka followed with a single and DJ LeMahieu doubled into the leftfield corner to make it 2-1. After Aaron Judge hit a shallow fly to right for the first out, the Red Sox brought the infield in against Torres.

The Yankees’ usually free-swinging second baseman inside-outed a two-run single inside the first-base line to make it 3-2.

Clay Holmes (19th save) walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before getting Alex Verdugo to ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Jhony Brito (7-7) picked up the win with 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Randy Vasquez, who allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Rafael Devers led off the fourth inning with his 30th home run for the game’s first run. Another run scored later in the inning when Vasquez threw a wild pitch with a runner on third.

The last-place Yankees (72-72) moved to within a game of the fourth-place Red Sox in the AL East heading into the nightcap.