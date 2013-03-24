Yankees sign Chien-Ming Wang to minor-league deal

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Yankees dipped into their recent past Saturday when they officially signed Chien-Ming Wang to a minor-league contract.

Wang, who had been working out at the Yankees' minor-league camp, rejoins the organization he pitched for from 2005-09. Featuring a power sinker, he went 55-26 with the Yankees, going 19-6 in 2006 and 19-7 in 2007.

Wang, who turns 33 next Sunday, has been a shell of his former ace self since suffering a serious foot injury while running the bases in Houston on June 15, 2008. He was 8-2 at the time.

After undergoing major shoulder surgery in July 2009, he pitched for the Nationals in 2011 and 2012, going 2-3 with a 6.68 ERA in 10 games last season.

The Yankees hope Wang can give them some veteran insurance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He threw 12 scoreless innings for Chinese Taipei in the recent World Baseball Classic.

"He pitched well in the WBC,'' Joe Girardi said. "This guy has had success before.''

Extra basesAndy Pettitte allowed four runs in 61/3 innings in the Yankees' 10-6 loss to the Tigers. Pettitte gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out five . . . Cody Eppley, fighting for a bullpen spot, faced five batters and allowed five runs and five hits, including a home run by Miguel Cabrera. Eppley's ERA is 14.29 . . . Ben Francisco hit two home runs and is batting .350. With Brennan Boesch (stiff rib cage) out until Tuesday, Francisco will get more at-bats, and not just against lefthanders, Girardi said . . . Juan Rivera, who could be the Opening Day first baseman, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and is batting .321 . . . Brett Gardner left after five innings because of a stomach ailment.