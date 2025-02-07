Yankees spring training preview: Five storylines heading into 2025

A year ago, the Yankees were all about Juan Soto, who figured to be the missing piece in their pursuit for title No. 28. They had one season to take their best shot at earning their first championship since 2009 and a potential opportunity to pair the “generational talent” with Aaron Judge for most of the next decade.

The plan nearly worked to perfection.

If not for that catastrophic fifth inning in Game 5 of the World Series and Soto ultimately spurning Hal Steinbrenner’s $760 million offer (for another $5 million plus perks from Steve Cohen’s Mets), it would be a much different vibe in Tampa when the Yankees report for spring training next week.

And yet, no Soto is hardly a reason for any lingering despair. In fact, one could argue that Brian Cashman’s quick-strike Plan B for Soto’s departure — at a total cost of roughly $285M for the offseason — has made the Yankees a better all-around team for 2025 while preserving some financial flexibility that wouldn’t have been possible with Soto’s baggage.

This won’t be the last of the Soto conversation. Losing him to the Mets is likely to sting for a while, as the Yankees constantly will be reminded of his exploits across town. But this isn’t all about Soto anymore. It’s about the Yankees, and here’s what will be on their minds as they show up at Steinbrenner Field.

1. Who’s on third?

The Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. takes fielding practice at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 22, 2024. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

Gleyber Torres is a Tiger now on a one-year, $15 million deal, so that means Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves into the mix at second base — his best position — and the Yankees are left on somewhat shaky footing for their other options at third. Ideally, a healthy DJ LeMahieu could step in to help fill that role (he’s signed through 2026, with $30M left), but that feels like a big ask at age 35 coming off an abysmal, injury-riddled season (67 games, .527 OPS). The next in-house candidates are Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, as Cashman plans to rotate this group between third base and second and have Chisholm get some time at both positions. Figure Cashman to stay vigilant on upgrades, with names such as Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez potentially on the block.

2. Boone or bust?

Finishing the job last October would have cemented Aaron Boone’s legacy in the Bronx. Instead, he’s 0-for-7 in title tries, and despite a .584 winning percentage that ranks fifth among Yankees managers with more than 1,000 games, Boone remains the only one in that rarefied air without a ring. Steinbrenner keeps saying that an extension is just a formality at this point, but the lame-duck Boone is clinging to the option year of his deal, so it will be interesting to see how much of a clock he’s on with any future commitment.

3. On the defensive

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Judge drops a fly ball hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30, 2024, at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

The Yankees didn’t appreciate the Dodgers taking shots at their suspect glovework in the aftermath of the World Series, but L.A.’s scouting reports didn’t lie — and neither did the reality for a team that unraveled in the deciding Game 5. Judge’s freakish drop of a routine fly ball, Anthony Volpe’s errant throw and Gerrit Cole’s brain freeze on a routine first-base cover all conspired in the same five-run fifth inning to doom the Yankees, but the problem was bigger than that as they consistently gave up extra bases. Figure that to tighten up with Judge moving back to rightfield, Cody Bellinger taking over in center, four-time Gold Glover Paul Goldschmidt stationed at first base and Chisholm replacing the lackadaisical Torres at second.

4. Anxious for a Martian landing

Jasson Dominguez of the Yankees looks on against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jasson Dominguez is approaching the tipping point at which his massive potential needs to start matching the performance, and the Yankees are prepared to give him every opportunity this season by installing him as their everyday leftfielder — a notable shift from his natural spot in center. To date, injuries have been Dominguez’s primary obstacle, as last season’s oblique issue further complicated a return from Tommy John surgery. But he just turned 22, and if this switch-hitting slugger can find his stride, he’ll help the Yankees move past Soto all the more quickly.

5. Purpose pitch

Newly acquired Yankees pitcher Max Fried at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

Within days of losing out on Soto, the Yankees zigged when everyone thought they’d zag, doubling down on their main areas of strength by signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract and trading for two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams. Bolstering the rotation likely means Marcus Stroman ($18M) will be on the move in a cost-cutting effort, but the Yankees have yet to find a taker. As for the bullpen, getting Williams to pair with emerging star Luke Weaver at the back end will be a huge upgrade from the shaky Clay Holmes, and Cashman didn’t stop there, also bringing back Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga and adding more bat-missing ability in Fernando Cruz (14.7 K/9 ratio last season).