Three takeaways from Yankees' first week of spring training

TAMPA , Fla. — Three Yankees takeaways from the first week of spring training:

Third base remains the club’s biggest question

Though the Yankees spent the offseason telling everyone they were comfortable with their situation at third base, their behind-the-scenes actions didn’t mesh with that. They feverishly scoured the market for third-base options (and continue to do so).

As of now, the position could be shared by DJ LeMahieu, the front-runner for the everyday job if he can show he’s healthy, and Oswaldo Cabrera. But LeMahieu has been beset by injuries in recent years, including in 2024, when he had a productive camp before fouling a ball off the top of his right foot and suffering a fracture in mid-March. Cabrera has shown that he’s a better-than-capable utilityman defensively but simply hasn’t hit enough in the majors.

Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas are in the mix but are long shots at best. Don’t be surprised if the Opening Day starter at the position isn’t in camp yet.

The club is being proactive in keeping Austin Wells fresh

Wells started last season as the backup catcher but soon supplanted Jose Trevino and played 115 games, qualifying as an AL Rookie of the Year finalist (Yankees righthander Luis Gil won the award). But Wells was gassed down the stretch and went 6-for-50 (.120) with a .460 OPS in the postseason. He never used that as an excuse, but now that he’s the unquestioned starting catcher, Aaron Boone said he plans to take it “slow” with the 25-year-old this year, probably not catching him in Grapefruit League action until the second week of games.

The bullpen looks loaded

There don’t appear to be too many open spots in the group barring injuries, which come fast and furious at this time of year. But as of now, the bullpen, which even with a second-half slump was among the best in the big leagues last season, is shaping up as being even better.

Closer Devin Williams and his “Airbender” changeup — which breaks much like a screwball — was imported via trade. After him are an assortment of different looks, with Luke Weaver, lefthander Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz, Ian Hamilton and an at-last-healthy Scott Effross all looking more likely than not to break camp with the team.

Among the other relief arms to watch during camp: Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, Yerry de los Santos and JT Brubaker.