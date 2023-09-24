Yankees' Jose Trevino says he'll be ready to go when spring training arrives

Jose Trevino expects to be ready to go, uninhibited, when pitchers and catchers report next February.

The catcher, lost for the season in July when he underwent surgery to repair a ligament tear in his right wrist, said his rehab has progressed mostly as scheduled and he anticipates having no restrictions when spring training gets underway.

“Should be good to go,” Trevino said before Sunday’s 7-1 loss to Arizona.

Trevino, the starting catcher when he got hurt, isn’t guaranteed that role for 2024.

The Yankees have been impressed with catching prospect Austin Wells, who has handled things defensively better than some thought, quickly jelling with much of the pitching staff. The 24-year-old Wells, whose lefty bat also appeals to the club – even though the results haven’t been there yet – isn’t guaranteed the job either, but he’ll be given every opportunity to win it.

And count Trevino among those who have taken note of Wells’ performance so far.

“The way he handles the staff, the way he goes about his business,” Trevino said of what has stood out to him about Wells.

Trevino, 30, hit .210 with four homers and a .569 OPS in 55 games before his season ended. Before the injury, and dating back to last season, Trevino had been the personal catcher of ace righthander Gerrit Cole, that role currently being filled by Ben Rortvedt. Still, Trevino very much has been paying close attention to Cole, whose dominant performance Wednesday night against the Blue Jays all but sealed the first Cy Young of the pitcher’s career.

“It’s been awesome,” Trevino said. “He deserves it. Hopefully everything goes the way it should go.”

Middleton almost ready

Righthander Keyna Middleton, on the IL since Sept. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, is slated to face hitters Monday and hopes to return at some point during the season-ending trip that starts Tuesday in Toronto and continues with a season-ending series in Kansas City. Middleton, a free agent at season’s end, posted a 0.68 ERA in 11 games after being acquired from the White Sox at the trade deadline.

Good Gleyber

Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-5 Sunday, has hit safely in 49 of his last 66 games (since July 6), slashing .301/.368/.504 with 12 homers, 14 doubles, 30 RBIs, 38 runs and 27 walks in that span. Other than Aaron Judge, Torres has been the club's most consistent bat this season, hitting .270 with 25 homers, 27 doubles, 66 RBIs and a .797 OPS in 152 games.