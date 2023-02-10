SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Only four Yankees will be competing in World Baseball Classic

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers in the second inning in...

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers in the second inning in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

With only four players on their 40-man roster scheduled to compete in the World Baseball Classic, the Yankees will not be nearly as affected by the upcoming tournament as some other teams.

The Mets, by comparison, will have 10 players from their 40-man roster leaving spring training to participate in the event.

Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes, whose rotation spot is secure entering camp, and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka will play for Team USA. Gleyber Torres, expected to be the starter at second base though the Yankees have entertained various trade scenarios involving him throughout the offseason, is slated to suit up for Venezuela. Jonathan Loaisiga, again expected to be a high-leverage reliever out of what should be another solid to terrific Yankees bullpen, is committed to play for Nicaragua.

Righthander Luis Severino wanted to play for his native Dominican Republic, by far the most loaded of the WBC teams, but the Yankees would not let him r participate because of the injury issues that have plagued him much of the last three years.

Those playing in the WBC are scheduled to arrive in camp with their  countries March 6. Once their countries are eliminated, players will return to their big-league clubs.

The WBC championship game is scheduled to be played March 21 in Miami.  

