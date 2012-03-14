Yanks' Manny Banuelos finally allows runs

DUNEDIN, FLA. -- For the first time this spring, Manny Banuelos allowed a run. And he didn't stop there.

In a rare poor outing by the Yankees' top-ranked prospect, the lefthanded pitcher allowed two walks, then a three-run home run by Edwin Encarnacion, a triple by Brett Lawrie and a run-scoring single by Colby Rasmus. Four runs on three hits and two walks, raising his earned run average to 7.20 from 0.00.

"He's a young guy. He's got four pitches to be in the big leagues. With experience, he's going to learn how to make adjustments during the games," said catcher Francisco Cervelli, who sat and talked with him for a while in the clubhouse. "It's just a bad day. The next time, he's going to come back and do what he always does."

Joe Girardi said Banuelos, who is likely to start at Triple A, "couldn't throw his secondary pitches for strikes, so he was behind."

Ibanez struggles at plate

Raul Ibanez went 0-for-3 and did not have good at-bats -- a strikeout and two groundouts, lowering his spring average to .083. The veteran, who is expected to be the regular designated hitter and occasional outfielder (he played left Wednesday), promised, "It'll come."

"A lot of it has to do with feeling comfortable, and finding timing," he said. "I've kind of been between timing mechanisms. I'm trying to eliminate some of the extra movement, and getting acclimated to that. It's almost like you're going backward at first."

Girardi said Ibanez' swing has seemed late, adding, "That's very correctable."

Extra bases

Nick Swisher left with a strained left groin, but the condition was not considered serious enough to order tests . . . D.J. Mitchell pitched three hitless innings, with four strikeouts . . . David Robertson went on the treadmill with no pain in could be practicing on a mound this weekend. "I don't have the speed," Robertson said, smiling, "but there was no pain." . . . Bernie Williams arrived for his second day as an instructor with a guitar case strapped to his back.