Right-hander Yimi García and Blue Jays finalize $15 million, 2-year contract

TORONTO — Right-hander Yimi García and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Friday.

García, 34, was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners.

He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

García is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle. He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery

Catcher Nick Raposo was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.